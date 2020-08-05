Activist Cori Bush Ousts
20-Year US Rep.
Clay in Missouri Bush defeated longtime
Rep.
William Lacy Clay
in Missouri’s Democratic
primary on Tuesday.
Cori Bush, via
press conference Her victory puts an end to a political dynasty that has lasted more than half a century, with Clay’s father, Bill, holding the seat for 32 years before retiring in 2000.
Bush got her start as a protest
leader following the fatal police
shooting of Michael Brown
in Ferguson in 2014.
Her win essentially secures her
a seat in Congress to represent the
heavily-Democratic St.
Louis area.