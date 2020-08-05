Global  
 

Activist Cori Bush Ousts 20-Year US Rep. Clay in Missouri
Cori Bush, via press conference Her victory puts an end to a political dynasty that has lasted more than half a century, with Clay’s father, Bill, holding the seat for 32 years before retiring in 2000.

Bush got her start as a protest leader following the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson in 2014.

Her win essentially secures her a seat in Congress to represent the heavily-Democratic St.

Louis area.

