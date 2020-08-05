NYC Unveils New Plan To Enforce Quarantine For Travelers

There will now be traveler registration checkpoints at major bridge and tunnel crossings into New York City.



Related videos from verified sources Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Rescinds Quarantine Mandate For New York Travelers



On Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis rescinded an order requiring people traveling from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to the Sunshine State to quarantine or isolate for 14 days. Katie.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:23 Published 6 hours ago New York City debuts quarantine checkpoints



[NFA] New York City is putting up COVID-19 quarantine checkpoints at key entry points to ensure that incoming travelers from 35 states with outbreaks comply with New York's 14-day quarantine mandate,.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:48 Published 1 day ago NYC Cracks Down On Drivers To Enforce Mandatory Quarantine Rules



New York City is cracking down on drivers to stop the spread of the coronavirus. City agencies will start checking major bridges and tunnels to enforce mandatory quarantine rules; CBS2's Lisa Rozner.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:04 Published 1 day ago