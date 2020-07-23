Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UConn Cancels Upcoming Football Season Over Coronavirus
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:24s - Published
UConn Cancels Upcoming Football Season Over Coronavirus

UConn Cancels Upcoming Football Season Over Coronavirus

UConn canceled its 2020-2021 football season Wednesday, becoming the first FBS program to do so because of the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

UConn Cancels Football Season Because of Coronavirus

Connecticut is the first member of the Football Bowl Subdivision, the top level of football in the...
NYTimes.com - Published

UConn cancels football season, foreshadows dark days ahead for schools and states

The University of Connecticut said Wednesday it would not play football in 2020 due to health...
bizjournals - Published

UConn is first FBS program to cancel football season because of coronavirus

Other schools already had taken UConn off their schedules, and the governor was reluctant to allow...
Newsday - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

UConn Cancels 2020 Football Season Amid COVID-19 Concerns [Video]

UConn Cancels 2020 Football Season Amid COVID-19 Concerns

UConn Cancels 2020 Football Season Amid COVID-19 Concerns The University of Connecticut (UConn) announced on Wednesday that they had decided to cancel their 2020 football season. They are the first FBS..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:18Published
DeWine: Ability to have high school contact sports this fall depends on the 'next couple of weeks' [Video]

DeWine: Ability to have high school contact sports this fall depends on the 'next couple of weeks'

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said his office plans to give additional guidance to schools regarding the upcoming fall sports season.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:00Published