August 5 Weather update at 6:48 a.m.

A weak frontal boundary willpush through the regionthrough today and will lingernear the area for the rest ofthe week.

Wednesday Sunny,with a high near 87.

Northwestwind 3 to 5 mph.

WednesdayNight A chance of showers andthunderstorms between 9pm and1am, then a chance of showersafter 1am.

Increasing clouds,with a low around 70.

Lightand variable wind.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.

ThursdayA chance of showers, withthunderstorms also possibleafter 9am.

Mostly cloudy, witha high near 84.

North windaround 6 mph.

Chance ofprecipitation is 50%.

ThursdayNight A chance of showers andthunderstorms. Mostly cloudy,with a low around 71.

Eastwind around 5 mph becomingcalm in the evening.

Chance ofprecipitation is 50%.

Friday Achance of showers andthunderstorms, then showerslikely and possibly athunderstorm after 9am.

Partlysunny, with a high near 84.Chance of precipitation is70%.

Friday Night Showerslikely and possibly athunderstorm before 9pm, thena chance of showers andthunderstorms after 9pm.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 70.

Chance ofprecipitation is 70%.

SaturdayA chance of showers andthunderstorms. Mostly sunny,with a high near 87.

Chance ofprecipitation is 40%.

SaturdayNight A chance of showers andthunderstorms before 9pm.Partly cloudy, with a lowaround 71.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.

SundaySunny, with a high near 88.Sunday Night Partly cloudy,with a low around 72.

Monday Achance of showers.

Mostlysunny, with a high near 89.Chance of precipitation is30%.

Monday Night A chance ofshowers.

Partly cloudy, with alow around 73.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.

TuesdayA chance of showers.

Mostlysunny, with a high near 90.Chance of precipitation is