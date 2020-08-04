August 5 Weather update at 6:48 a.m.

|
A weak frontal boundary willpush through the regionthrough today and will lingernear the area for the rest ofthe week.
Wednesday Sunny,with a high near 87.
Northwestwind 3 to 5 mph.
WednesdayNight A chance of showers andthunderstorms between 9pm and1am, then a chance of showersafter 1am.
Increasing clouds,with a low around 70.
Lightand variable wind.
Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.
ThursdayA chance of showers, withthunderstorms also possibleafter 9am.
Mostly cloudy, witha high near 84.
North windaround 6 mph.
Chance ofprecipitation is 50%.
ThursdayNight A chance of showers andthunderstorms. Mostly cloudy,with a low around 71.
Eastwind around 5 mph becomingcalm in the evening.
Chance ofprecipitation is 50%.
Friday Achance of showers andthunderstorms, then showerslikely and possibly athunderstorm after 9am.
Partlysunny, with a high near 84.Chance of precipitation is70%.
Friday Night Showerslikely and possibly athunderstorm before 9pm, thena chance of showers andthunderstorms after 9pm.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 70.
Chance ofprecipitation is 70%.
SaturdayA chance of showers andthunderstorms. Mostly sunny,with a high near 87.
Chance ofprecipitation is 40%.
SaturdayNight A chance of showers andthunderstorms before 9pm.Partly cloudy, with a lowaround 71.
Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.
SundaySunny, with a high near 88.Sunday Night Partly cloudy,with a low around 72.
Monday Achance of showers.
Mostlysunny, with a high near 89.Chance of precipitation is30%.
Monday Night A chance ofshowers.
Partly cloudy, with alow around 73.
Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.
TuesdayA chance of showers.
Mostlysunny, with a high near 90.Chance of precipitation is
