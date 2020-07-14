Raab announces £5m support package for Lebanon

The Prime Minister has confirmed that British nationals are among those caughtup in the aftermath of a huge blast in the Lebanese capital Beirut. BorisJohnson said the Government is “ready to provide support in any way we can”,and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK stands in solidarity withLebanon.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab defends the new rules requiring passengersarriving in the UK from Spain to quarantine for 14 days, after the popularholiday destination reported a spike in coronavirus cases. Shadow healthsecretary Jon Ashworth called the handling of the new measures "shambolic".
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the government "appreciates" the disruption for travellers to and from Spain but describes the need for a "targeted intervention" to travel advice as "absolutely crucial". Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had to right a fallen German flag - which had toppled over in the high winds outside Chevening House after today's press conference. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Queen Elizabeth video called with members of the Armed Forces to hear about their vital work that continues for the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force at home and overseas. Her Majesty also spoke with personnel about how their duties have been affected by the global pandemic. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Tributes have paid to SDLP leader John Hume, who was instrumental in achieving the Good Friday Agreement. Political figures including First Minister Arlene Foster, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Irish President Michael D Higgins were among the limited mourners who attended the ceremony in St Eugene's Cathedral in Derry.
The Duke and Duchess met with elderly residents at Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff and admired their garden. William and Kate had previously been guest bingo callers at the home via a video call in May and during this visit spoke with a familiar resident.
Prince William and Kate have visited Barry Island where they joined in with children playing at an amusement arcade. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke with local business owners about the impact Covid-19 has had on the seaside resort.