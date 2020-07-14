Raab announces £5m support package for Lebanon

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has announced a support package for Lebanon including medical and humanitarian aid worth £5 million.

UK search and rescue experts and use of a Royal Navy vessel in the area will also be made available to the country as they reel from the explosion that rocked the port area of Beirut on Tuesday.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn