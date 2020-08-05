Global  
 

Lebanese animal charity reunites owners with pets after Beirut explosion
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Lebanese animal charity reunites owners with pets after Beirut explosion

Lebanese animal charity reunites owners with pets after Beirut explosion

Credit: Animals Lebanon.

Dog owners are welcomed by their beloved pets inBeirut, Lebanon, after non-profit animal organisation Animals Lebanon soughtto reunite them following a large explosion in the capital on Tuesday August4.

Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East

Trump on Beirut explosion, coronavirus relief negotiations. mail-in voting

 President Trump is contradicting local Lebanese officials by suggesting that the deadly explosion that rocked Beirut was an "attack." Lebanon says a stockpile of..
CBS News

Utter devastation after huge explosion in Beirut

 Residents of Beirut confronted a scene of utter devastation on Wednesday, a day after a massive explosion at the port rippled across the Lebanese capital,..
USATODAY.com
Beirut blast: People look for missing relatives; world offers aid to Lebanon [Video]

Beirut blast: People look for missing relatives; world offers aid to Lebanon

Lebanon's Beirut reels from a huge blast that killed at least 100. The powerful explosion also wounded more than 4,000 people. The blast was the most powerful ever to rip through Beirut. Intensity of the blast threw victims into the sea where rescue teams tried to recover bodies. Many of those killed were port and custom employees and people working in the area. Victims also included people who were driving through during the Tuesday evening rush hour. People gathered at the cordon to Beirut port seeking information on missing relatives. Officials said that the death toll was expected to rise. The blast took place at a port's warehouses that stored highly explosive material. Lebanese President Michel Aoun said that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, used in fertilisers and bombs, had been stored for six years without safety measures. Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab pledged to take action against those responsible. French President Emmanuel Macron said he would fly to the shattered Lebanese capital. Other countries have also been sending emergency aid, search and rescue teams. Initial probe has indicated years of inaction and negligence over storage of explosive material. However, it's still unclear what caused the blast, which appeared to have been triggered by a fire.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:05Published
Cataclysmic explosion sows devastation in Lebanese capital [Video]

Cataclysmic explosion sows devastation in Lebanese capital

The blast appeared to have been caused by a fire igniting 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate left unsecured in a warehouse.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

Raab announces £5m support package for Lebanon [Video]

Raab announces £5m support package for Lebanon

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has announced a support package for Lebanon including medical and humanitarian aid worth £5 million. UK search and rescue experts and use of a Royal Navy vessel in the area will also be made available to the country as they reel from the explosion that rocked the port area of Beirut on Tuesday. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:15Published

Beirut explosion: Port officials under house arrest as rescue efforts continue

 Rescue efforts continue a day after the explosion that left at least 135 dead and over 4,000 injured.
BBC News

Beirut death toll likely to rise after massive blast blamed on improperly-stored explosives

 The death toll after Monday's horrific explosion in Beirut is sure to rise, officials say, as rescue operations continue. Up to 300,000 people have been left..
CBS News

