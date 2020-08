Lelan's afternoon forecast: Wednesday, August 5, 2020 Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:29s - Published 4 minutes ago Lelan's afternoon forecast: Wednesday, August 5, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CAST UNTIL THEY KNOW WHO WILLPASS COVID TESTING.Meryll: WE'LL FIND OUT TONIGHT.Lelan: ON THE WEATHER FRONT,FEELING GOOD.LET'S SHOW YOU WHAT'S UP.WE'LL START WITH PICTURES AT DAYBREAK THIS MORNING.THIS IS FROM FRANK HERE INNASHVILLE.THERE'S THE SUN RISING OVERPARTS OF TOWN THIS MORNING.THAT WAS A GREAT SHOT.FRANK, APPRECIATE THAT.MEANWHILE, WE HEAD TO WOODSRESERVOIR DOWN IN THE COFFEECOUNTY, FRANKLIN COUNTY AREA.THIS IS TAKEN BEHIND THE VFWPOST 1893, THE OLDEST ONE INTENNESSEE.WHAT A GREAT SHOT AT DAY BREAKTHIS MORNING.HERE'S WHAT'S HAPPENING ATMIDDAY.ALL LOOKING GOOD FOR US AT THEHOUR.HEAD TO GALLATIN.YOU'RE LOOKING GOOD ON THESQUARE WITH A CURRENTTEMPERATURE READING OF 80.RIGHT NOW, NOTHING HAPPENING ONRADAR.MOST OF YOU WILL BE FINE.YOU'LL GO THROUGH THE AFTERNOONRAIN-FREE.I'M NOT GOING TO RULE OUT ASTRAY SHOWER OVER TOWARD THEPLATEAU.CCOOKEVILLE, CROSSVILLE,JAMESTOWN.MOST OF US WILL BE FINE.CHECK OUT TEMPERATURES FROMAROUND THE AREA.81 IN NASHVILLE.STILL MANY OF YOU ARE IN THE70s.IF YOU'RE GOING TO GET OUT ANDABOUT THIS AFTERNOON, STRAYSHOWER EAST, BUT IT WILL BE AGOOD EVENING TO FIRE UP THEGRILL AND HAVE DINNER ON THEBACK DECK.66 OVERNIGHT.86 TOMORROW.TAKE ADVANTAGE OF IT BECAUSE BYTHE TIME THE WEEKEND GETS HE





