'Ellen' Show Producer Slam The Star
The hits against Ellen Degeneres just keep coming.

A former producer on her show has just spilled the beans to industry news site The Wrap.

The producer, Hedda Muskat, described a "culture of fear" on set and called the show's eponymous host "toxic." Hedda Muskat said executive producer Ed Glavin screamed at a staff member in front of everybody, and DeGeneres "giggled." Ellen has claimed she had no idea what was going on behind the scenes of her show.

Muskat told The Wrap: "Ed was a bully, but he worked for Ellen.

It was her show." "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is currently under internal investigation by WarnerMedia.

The investigation comes after allegations of racial discrimination, sexual misconduct, and a toxic work environment from former employees.

