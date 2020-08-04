Clorox CEO Says Disinfectant Wipe Shortage Could Last Into 2021

Clorox CEO Says Disinfectant Wipe Shortage Could Last Into 2021 According to CEO Benno Dorer, supplies for other products will improve over the next six months.

Benno Dorer, via Reuters Dorer adds that because of massive demand, the "entire supply chain is stressed." Linda Rendle, President and CEO-elect of Clorox, also says that expectations for demand in the fourth quarter were more than expected.

Linda Rendle, via analyst call According to Reuters, there is a shortage of polyester spunlace, a material used to make the wipes.

Personal protective equipment, including medical gowns, also uses polyester spunlace.