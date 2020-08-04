Clorox CEO Says
Disinfectant Wipe Shortage
Could Last Into 2021 According to CEO Benno Dorer, supplies
for other products will improve
over the next six months.
Benno Dorer, via Reuters Dorer adds that because
of massive demand, the
"entire supply chain is stressed." Linda Rendle, President and CEO-elect
of Clorox, also says that expectations for demand
in the fourth quarter were more than expected.
Linda Rendle, via analyst call According to Reuters, there is a shortage
of polyester spunlace, a material
used to make the wipes.
Personal protective equipment, including
medical gowns, also uses polyester spunlace.