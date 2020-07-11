Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ram temple digital billboard comes up in New York's Times Square
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Ram temple digital billboard comes up in New York's Times Square

Ram temple digital billboard comes up in New York's Times Square

On the day of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya, a billboard of Ram Mandir was seen at Times Square in New York.

The digital billboard featured Lord Ram next to the upcoming temple in Ayodhya.

PM Modi on August 05 laid the foundation stone of Ram temple in Ayodhya where dignitaries from various fields were present.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ayodhya Ayodhya Metropolitan City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Today is historic day, taking credit for Ram temple is wrong: Kamal Nath [Video]

Today is historic day, taking credit for Ram temple is wrong: Kamal Nath

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on August 05 organised a 'Ram Darbar' at his residence in Bhopal on the occasion of 'Bhoomi Poojan' of Ram temple in Ayodhya. While speaking to media persons, Nath said, "Today is a historic day in our country, every Indian wanted construction of Ram Mandir to begin. Rajiv Gandhi had opened the lock in 1985, he said in 1989 that there will be Ram Rajya and temple should be built. If someone tries to take credit, it is wrong." Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:53Published

India should continue growing strong for ensuring peace: PM Modi

 In his speech after laying the foundation stone of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Prime Minister referred to a verse 'Bhaybinu hoi napriti' associated with Lord Ram..
IndiaTimes

Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Janmabhoomi birthplace of Rama

Vikram Chandra on PM Modi laying Ram temple foundation stone, other stories [Video]

Vikram Chandra on PM Modi laying Ram temple foundation stone, other stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Speaking at the occasion the Prime Minister said the 'wait of centuries is over' and 'Ram Lalla who used to live in a tent will now have a grand temple'. For the ruling BJP, August 5, 2020, will go down in the annals of history as it completed two of its major promises on the agenda as the day marks one year of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Top stories with Vikram Chandra.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 09:13Published

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

NYC sees zero COVID-19 deaths for three straight days

 "We cannot go back to the hell we experienced just a few months ago," Governor Cuomo said.
CBS News

Legendary NYC reporter Pete Hamill dies at 85

 Hamill's career included stops at the old New York Herald Tribune, the New York Post, and the New York Daily News.
CBS News
NYC Party Boat Owners Arrested After 170 Guests Were Allowed To Cruise [Video]

NYC Party Boat Owners Arrested After 170 Guests Were Allowed To Cruise

A crowded riverboat party in New York over the weekend violated state and city emergency orders. According to the New York City Sheriff's Office, the party was attended by more than 170 people. CNN reports that officials intercepted the Liberty Belle at Manhattan's Pier 36 on the East River. Officers arrested the owners for an illegal party and accused the operators of serving alcohol without a license.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Times Square Times Square Neighborhood in Manhattan in New York City

From Ayodhya to New York: Here's how Indians in the US will mark Ram Temple festivities at Times Square on August 5

 Images of Lord Ram and 3D portraits of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be shown across the giant billboards in the iconic Times Square to celebrate the..
DNA

Lord Ram's images to be displayed in Times Square to celebrate August 5 Ram Temple groundbreaking

 Prominent community leader and President of the American India Public Affairs Committee Jagdish Sewhani told that among the prominent billboards that are being..
IndiaTimes
Tibetan community stages protest against China outside Chinese consulate in New York [Video]

Tibetan community stages protest against China outside Chinese consulate in New York

Members of the Tibetan community on Friday staged a protest against China outside the Chinese Consulate in New York. Demonstrators raised anti-China slogans and were seen waving the Indian and US flags. They were also seen holding a banner reading 'Global Movement to Boycott Made in China'. Last week, Indian American, Taiwanese Americans and Tibetans demonstrated against China at the iconic Times Square in New York. The protests come in the aftermath of the deadly border clash in the Himalayas that left 20 Indian soldiers dead and 76 injured. Despite the impact of coronavirus in New York, the demonstration saw dozens of Indian origin Americans standing in solidarity with members of the Tibetan community and Taiwanese Americans. Since the Galwan standoff between India and China, anti-China protests have broken out in several cities in the United States and scenes in New York looked no different as people were seen holding placards, raising the Indian and Tibetan national flags along with chanting pro-India and anti-china slogans.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:05Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Digital billboard in New York’s Times Square lit up with images of proposed Ram Temple and Lord Ram: Watch

This comes on the historic day of August 5 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation...
Zee News - Published

Lord Ram's images to be displayed in Times Square to celebrate August 5 Ram Temple groundbreaking

Images of Lord Ram and 3D portraits of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be beamed across the...
Mid-Day - Published

From Ayodhya to New York: Here's how Indians in the US will mark Ram Temple festivities at Times Square on August 5

Images of Lord Ram and 3D portraits of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be shown across the giant...
DNA - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

New York Weather: August 5 Thursday Afternoon CBS2 Weather Headlines [Video]

New York Weather: August 5 Thursday Afternoon CBS2 Weather Headlines

CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has a look at the forecast.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:15Published
NYC Unveils New Plan To Enforce Quarantine For Travelers [Video]

NYC Unveils New Plan To Enforce Quarantine For Travelers

There will now be traveler registration checkpoints at major bridge and tunnel crossings into New York City.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:51Published
Pete Hamill, Legendary New York Newspaper Columnist, Dies At 85 [Video]

Pete Hamill, Legendary New York Newspaper Columnist, Dies At 85

Hamill was a self-taught, street-wise newspaper columnist whose love affair with New York inspired a colorful and uniquely influential journalistic career and produced several books of fiction and..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published