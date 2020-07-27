Today is historic day, taking credit for Ram temple is wrong: Kamal Nath

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on August 05 organised a 'Ram Darbar' at his residence in Bhopal on the occasion of 'Bhoomi Poojan' of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

While speaking to media persons, Nath said, "Today is a historic day in our country, every Indian wanted construction of Ram Mandir to begin.

Rajiv Gandhi had opened the lock in 1985, he said in 1989 that there will be Ram Rajya and temple should be built.

If someone tries to take credit, it is wrong." Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya today.