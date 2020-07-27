Today is historic day, taking credit for Ram temple is wrong: Kamal Nath

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on August 05 organised a 'Ram Darbar' at his residence in Bhopal on the occasion of 'Bhoomi Poojan' of Ram temple in Ayodhya.
While speaking to media persons, Nath said, "Today is a historic day in our country, every Indian wanted construction of Ram Mandir to begin.
Rajiv Gandhi had opened the lock in 1985, he said in 1989 that there will be Ram Rajya and temple should be built.
If someone tries to take credit, it is wrong." Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya today.
Hanuman Chalisa recital was organised at former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath's residence in Bhopal on August 04. It was organised ahead of Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony, which is scheduled on August 05. Kamal Nath said, "We are sending 11 silver bricks to Ayodhya from the people of Madhya Pradesh, they were bought with donations from Congress members. It's a historic day (tomorrow) for which entire country was waiting. Hanuman Chalisa recital was done for welfare of the state's people."
On the day of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya, a billboard of Ram Mandir was seen at Times Square in New York. The digital billboard featured Lord Ram next to the upcoming temple in Ayodhya. PM Modi on August 05 laid the foundation stone of Ram temple in Ayodhya where dignitaries from various fields were present.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Speaking at the occasion the Prime Minister said the 'wait of centuries is over' and 'Ram Lalla who used to live in a tent will now have a grand temple'. For the ruling BJP, August 5, 2020, will go down in the annals of history as it completed two of its major promises on the agenda as the day marks one year of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Top stories with Vikram Chandra.
Sunil Jakhar, Punjab Congress president on August 4 reacted on party's two Rajya Sabha members, who demanded CBI and Enforcement Directorate probe against their own party, which is in power in the state. He said that Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo have crossed the 'laxman Rekha' and Congress party cannot afford to have such members who are trying to bite its own hand which is feeding them. "I believe Congress party cannot afford to have such members who are trying to bite the hand which is feeding them. They have crossed 'Laxman Rekha' (line of self restraint) by going to governor and seeking CBI and ED probe against their own govt," said Jakhar. Recently, Congress Rajya Sabha members from Punjab, Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo wrote letter to the Governor asking CBI and ED probe into production of illegal liquor in the state.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19. He was discharged from Bhopal's Chirayu Hospital on August 05. Speaking to ANI on Ram Temple, CM Chouhan said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple today in Ayodhya. The 'mahayagya' which started 500 years ago, is culminating today." "The willpower and resolve shown by PM Narendra Modi has today made him the tallest leader of India in the last 500 years," he added. MP CM Shivraj had tested positive for the disease on July 25. The hospital has advised him to isolate himself at home and self monitor his health for further 7 days.
BJP party workers and leaders lit up earthen lamps as part of 'deepotsav' celebrations, ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya, at party office in Bhopal on August 04. They also burst firecrackers at BJP office. Bhoomi pujan' for Ram temple is scheduled to be held on August 05. The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra reacted to Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's tweet where he gave the credit of Ram Mandir to Rajiv Gandhi. Narottam Mishra said, "Do they assume that Ram Bhakts are stupid? On one hand there is 'Sundar kand' and on the other hand Congress' 'Lanka kand'. Party whose president, Sonia ji has not said a word, how can that party take the credit of Ram Temple. One person is talking about delaying the date, another is talking about 'Sundar kand.' Ram Mandir was a part of BJP's agenda, we said that 'saugand ram ki khate hai, mandir wahi banayege' (we swear on Lord Rama, temple will be constructed there only)."
Politics over the Ram temple foundation laying event is escalating with every passing day. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh claimed that BJP leaders were being found Covid positive due since they're not following the beliefs of Hinduism. BJP was quick to respond with MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra likening the Congress leader to an 'asur'. Digivijaya Singh launched another attack on the BJP, this time mocking the foundation stone laying event on the 5th saying, Rajiv Gandhi had already performed Shilanyas earlier. Digvijaya has also called on PM Modi to defer the foundation laying ceremony saying that the date was inauspicious. The war of words come just two days before the grand 'bhoomi poojan' event in Ayodhya. PM Modi is all set to lay the foundation stone in the presence of 200 other dignitaries, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Grand preparations are underway in the temple town to make the event a mini-diwali like affair. Coming as it does in the middle of a pandemic, all preventive measures have also been taken at the temple site. Watch the full video for all the details.
