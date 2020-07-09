Small Town High Speed Chase

Global  
 

Occurred on June 26, 2020 / High Prairie, Alberta, Canada Info from Licensor: "We heard sirens and looked in my driver's side mirror and saw a police car coming up.

As I looked in my passenger side mirror I saw an ATV come flying past me on the inside.

He zoomed by barely missing us.

He was followed by about 10 police vehicles.

They were blocking roads and trying to hem this guy in.

My wife then told me to record it just as the guy was coming back our way.

The police attempted to corral him but failed and he zipped past, narrowly missing our truck again.

We later found out this man was wanted on a nationwide warrant apparently for attempted murder.

He was caught about 3 hours later"

