City deals with another letdown after DNC announces Biden isn't coming to Milwaukee

Milwaukee feels the sting as the news of Joe Biden not coming to Milwaukee is added to the list of disappoinments in 2020.

AGAIN, AFTER MONTHS OF CITY PLANNING AND PREP, THE FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND HIS RUNNING MATE WON'T BE COMING TO MILWAUKEE AFTER ALL. THE D-N-C CITING ITS CONSULTATION WITH HEALTH OFFICIALS ABOUT THE WORSENING COVID-19 SPREAD. THEY SAY THIS IS A DECISION ABOUT PROTECTING PUBLIC HEALTH. Katie Dahm: "It's really disappointing because this was Milwaukee's year.

We weregonna show the world all thegreat things Milwaukee has tooffer, so it's disappointingthis had to happen to us thisyear."