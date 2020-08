Thresher Shark from Fuvahmulah Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:48s - Published 1 week ago Thresher Shark from Fuvahmulah Occurred on July 28, 2020 / Fuvahmulah, Gnaviyani, Maldives Info from Licensor: This video was taken on 28th July 9:30 am which is taken by Jinaad, maximum depth of our dive is 30 meters, location from the north side of Fuvahmulah. 0

