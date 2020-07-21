|
Activist Cori Bush defeats longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay in Missouri primary
Activist Cori Bush defeats longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay in Missouri primary
Cori Bush, a onetime homeless woman who led protests following Michael Brown’s death in Ferguson, ousted longtime Rep.
William Lacy Clay Tuesday in Missouri’s Democratic primary.
