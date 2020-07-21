Global  
 

Activist Cori Bush defeats longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay in Missouri primary
Video Credit: KTVI - Duration: 00:44s
Activist Cori Bush defeats longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay in Missouri primary

Activist Cori Bush defeats longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay in Missouri primary

Cori Bush, a onetime homeless woman who led protests following Michael Brown’s death in Ferguson, ousted longtime Rep.

William Lacy Clay Tuesday in Missouri’s Democratic primary.

