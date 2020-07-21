Activist Cori Bush defeats longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay in Missouri primary

Cori Bush, a onetime homeless woman who led protests following Michael Brown’s death in Ferguson, ousted longtime Rep.

Clay had held the seat since 2001 after succeeding his father, former Rep. William Lacy Clay, Sr.,...

Rep. William Lacy Clay has represented the state's 1st Congressional District, around St. Louis,...

Rep. William Lacy Clay Jr, a 20-year House veteran, lost in the Missouri Democratic primary to...