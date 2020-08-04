Reporter Update: Pittsburgh Losing Tax Revenue As Coronavirus Shuts Down Entertainment Industry
Hundreds of thousands of dollars are lost in amusement tax revenue during the coronavirus pandemic.
What are the main players in Pittsburgh doing about entertaining people this fall?
KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.
