How A Spy's Defection Changed His Son's Life

[cheerful soft music][dramatic music][dramatic electronic music][rain pattering][sheep bleating][birds tweeting][upbeat electronic music]- [Man] Here is where there entersthe picture that melodramatic figure.The spy, or espionage agent.- Let me show you something.This is the headquarters of MFS.The East German Ministryfor State Security,located in East Berlin.From here, the MFS controls a networkof trained and well-equipped agents,operating in West Germany and elsewhere.[radio static blaring][woman speaking German][soft music][television static blaring][speaking German][rattling][camera flash sounding][typewriter keys tapping][electricity buzzing][upbeat music]- [Man] This is the CBS evening newswith Bob Schieffer.- A Lieutenant Colonelin East Germany's secret policehas defected to West Germany,and West German officials now saythey have rounded up five suspected spiesnamed in documents he brought with him.[phone ringing]- [Man] Tonight in Berlin,the boundary between the two Germanysis becoming even more blurred.- [All] Yeah![whooping][soft piano music][dramatic piano music][horses flapping lips][phone beeping]