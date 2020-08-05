How A Spy's Defection Changed His Son's Life Video Credit: The New Yorker - Duration: 10:51s - Published 4 minutes ago How A Spy's Defection Changed His Son's Life The fallout from an East German spy's defection to the West continues to be felt by his son, Andy Stiller Hudson, who grew up without knowing about his father, or his career with the Stasi. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend [cheerful soft music][dramatic music][dramatic electronic music][rain pattering][sheep bleating][birds tweeting][upbeat electronic music]- [Man] Here is where there entersthe picture that melodramatic figure.The spy, or espionage agent.- Let me show you something.This is the headquarters of MFS.The East German Ministryfor State Security,located in East Berlin.From here, the MFS controls a networkof trained and well-equipped agents,operating in West Germany and elsewhere.[radio static blaring][woman speaking German][soft music][television static blaring][speaking German][rattling][camera flash sounding][typewriter keys tapping][electricity buzzing][upbeat music]- [Man] This is the CBS evening newswith Bob Schieffer.- A Lieutenant Colonelin East Germany's secret policehas defected to West Germany,and West German officials now saythey have rounded up five suspected spiesnamed in documents he brought with him.[phone ringing]- [Man] Tonight in Berlin,the boundary between the two Germanysis becoming even more blurred.- [All] Yeah![whooping][soft piano music][dramatic piano music][horses flapping lips][phone beeping]





Tweets about this KalynaLanguagePress How A Spy's Defection Changed His Son's Life https://t.co/wHnaGwtnwa 34 minutes ago

