Butte County DA warns of new financial scam

The Butte County District Attorney is warning residents of a new financial scam.

It involves people being asked to cash a bogus check they receive in the mail... and forward some of it back to the sender... in cash.

D.a.

Mike ramsey said an oroville resident reported receiving what appeared to be an official looking business check from a phony health insurance company... asking them to use a cash app to send the cash.

You can report any fraudulent activity to the d.a.'s fraud hotline... 866-da-fraud.