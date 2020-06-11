Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rory McIlroy determined to thrive without crowds in bid to end major drought
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Rory McIlroy determined to thrive without crowds in bid to end major drought

Rory McIlroy determined to thrive without crowds in bid to end major drought

Rory McIlroy concedes he cannot use his unease at playing without crowds as anexcuse as he looks to end his lengthy major drought in the US PGAChampionship.

McIlroy has struggled to perform to his best in the PGA Tour’sfan-free environment since it returned in June, recording a best finish of11th in five events since the restart.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rory McIlroy Rory McIlroy Northern Irish professional golfer

Rory McIlroy: It's been difficult to focus without fans during PGA Tour [Video]

Rory McIlroy: It's been difficult to focus without fans during PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy admits it is difficult to focus without a crowd during the PGA Tour. He feels his opponents including Tiger Woods may also struggle to adapt to the strange circumstances.As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament is taking place behind closed doors.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published
Rory McIlroy says he missed golf as PGA Tour resumes [Video]

Rory McIlroy says he missed golf as PGA Tour resumes

Rory McIlroy is looking forward to seeing golf take its place at “the centre of the sports world” as the PGA Tour returns from its three-month suspension. The Northern Irishman will tee up at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday as a star-studded field looks to mark the resumption from lockdown in style. Each of the world’s top five players will be at Colonial Country Club, with number one McIlroy starting in a mouth-watering group alongside second-placed Jon Rahm and third-ranked Brooks Koepka in what should provide a spectacle fit for the occasion.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

PGA Championship PGA Championship golf tournament in the United States

US PGA with no fans a step into the unknown - Woods

 Fifteen-time major winner Tiger Woods says playing in front of no fans at the US PGA Championship will be stepping into the unknown.
BBC News
Tiger Woods confident he can win 16th major title at US PGA Championship [Video]

Tiger Woods confident he can win 16th major title at US PGA Championship

Tiger Woods is confident he can win a 16th major title in the US PGAChampionship, despite heading into the event with just four competitive roundsunder his belt since mid-February. “Of course,” Woods answered with a smilewhen asked with the final question of his pre-tournament press conference ifhe could win at TPC Harding Park.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this

DTNBreakingNews

DTN Breaking News Rory McIlroy determined to thrive without crowds in bid to end major drought 16 minutes ago

ee_sport

EveningExpress Sport Rory McIlroy determined to thrive without crowds in bid to end major drought https://t.co/MGeJXRN4Yx https://t.co/d0EwCDXVDn 1 hour ago