Ake joins Manchester City on five-year deal from Bournemouth
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:33s
Manchester City sign Dutch defender Nathan Ake on five-year deal from Bournemouth for reported 40 million pounds ($52 million).

Nathan Ake: Manchester City sign Bournemouth defender for £40m

 Manchester City have completed the signing of Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Ake in a £40m deal.
