Ake joins Manchester City on five-year deal from Bournemouth

Nathan Ake: Manchester City sign Bournemouth defender for £40mManchester City have completed the signing of Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Ake in a £40m deal.
Bale left out of Real Madrid squad for Man City gameWales forward Gareth Bale is left out of Real Madrid’s 24-man squad for their Champions League last-16 second-leg tie against Manchester City.
I wanted Valencia captaincy, says new Man City signing TorresNew Manchester City winger Ferran Torres says he left Valencia in part because they would not make him captain and one of their highest earners.
Man City sign Valencia winger Torres on five-year deal
Eddie Howe pens emotional letter to Bournemouth fans after leaving clubThe Independent employs reporters around the world to bring you truly independent journalism. To support us, please consider a contribution. Eddie Howe will..
Bournemouth beach overcrowding fears lead police to consider cordoning off areaTemperatures are expected to soar to over 30C on south coast of England on Friday
UK weather – live: Police cordons to stop overcrowding at Bournemouth beach, as temperatures to hit 35C on hottest day of yearFollow live updates here
