Julie Chen Moonves Talks 'Big Brother: All-Stars' Premiere

Julie Chen Moonves spoke to CBS2 News This Morning about some of the surprises fans can expect on the premiere of the new season of "Big Brother: All-Stars" Wednesday night.

The Big Brother All-Stars season debuts this coming Wednesday on CBS and we’re finding out details...

Julie Chen is showing off the new Big Brother house for the upcoming All-Stars season! – TooFab...

Julie Chen confirmed on Tuesday that some contestants of the “Big Brother: All-Stars” upcoming...