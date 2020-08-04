Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Julie Chen Moonves Talks 'Big Brother: All-Stars' Premiere
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 07:19s - Published
Julie Chen Moonves Talks 'Big Brother: All-Stars' Premiere

Julie Chen Moonves Talks 'Big Brother: All-Stars' Premiere

Julie Chen Moonves spoke to CBS2 News This Morning about some of the surprises fans can expect on the premiere of the new season of "Big Brother: All-Stars" Wednesday night.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Julie Chen confirms 'Big Brother' contestants were eliminated before filming due to positive COVID-19 tests

Julie Chen confirmed on Tuesday that some contestants of the “Big Brother: All-Stars” upcoming...
FOXNews.com - Published

Julie Chen Gives Fans a 'Big Brother All-Stars' House Tour

Julie Chen is showing off the new Big Brother house for the upcoming All-Stars season! – TooFab...
Just Jared Jr - Published

Here's How 'Big Brother All Stars' Contestants Will Be Kept Safe Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Big Brother All-Stars season debuts this coming Wednesday on CBS and we’re finding out details...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Big Brother All Stars Premieres Wednesday Night [Video]

Big Brother All Stars Premieres Wednesday Night

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves speaks about the new season.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:26Published
Previewing The New Season Of 'Big Brother' [Video]

Previewing The New Season Of 'Big Brother'

Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield talks with Julie Chen Moonves about the new season of "Big Brother."

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 06:20Published
Julie Chen Moonves Teases ‘Big Brother All-Stars’ Cast [Video]

Julie Chen Moonves Teases ‘Big Brother All-Stars’ Cast

“Big Brother” will go ahead with its annual summer all-star season despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and host Julie Chen Moonves tells ET Canada's Sangita Patel what fans can expect for the..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:14Published