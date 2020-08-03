Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jake Paul's Calabasas Home Searched by FBI Agents | THR News
Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Jake Paul's Calabasas Home Searched by FBI Agents | THR News

Jake Paul's Calabasas Home Searched by FBI Agents | THR News

The YouTube personality made headlines recently for throwing a huge party at his home during the novel coronavirus pandemic without any safety measures in place.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Jake Paul Home Raided By FBI - Breaking News [Video]

Jake Paul Home Raided By FBI - Breaking News

Jake Paul's house is raided by the FBI. Bryce Hall and Addison Rae continue to work on their issues. Plus - Changes are coming to Hype House and Club House.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:11Published
FBI Raids Calabasas Home Of YouTube Star Jake Paul [Video]

FBI Raids Calabasas Home Of YouTube Star Jake Paul

FBI agents Wednesday morning served a search warrant on the Calabasas home of social media star Jake Paul.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:45Published
YouTube star Jake Paul refuses to give up partying amid covid-19 crisis [Video]

YouTube star Jake Paul refuses to give up partying amid covid-19 crisis

Jake Paul has vowed to continue partying despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published