Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Samsung Teases Galaxy Z Fold 2
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Samsung Teases Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Teases Galaxy Z Fold 2
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Samsung teases Galaxy Z Fold 2 w/ better build, bigger displays

Samsung last February announced the first Android Foldable, but the launch was notoriously pushed...
9to5Google - Published Also reported by •AppleInsider



Tweets about this