Harrison County Fire Rescue adds new life-saving equipment

The harrison county fire rescue- has received new- life saving equipment-- video - laryngoscopes.

These are safer- and faster than their manual- laryngoscopes.- you're currently watching video- of the- paramedics of harrison county - fire rescue training with - their new equipment.- this equipment is ideal for - managing critical patients- with airway issues.

- with the camera it's easier for- paramedics to put a tube into - someone who is not breathing ai- in their lungs.

- this camera also helps speed up- the process.- paramedics are typically- administering these in very - stressful situations, like on - the side of the road or by a- river.- - - - it really saves seconds, and sometimes even minutes in these critical events, providing life- saving measures to our citizens ...- to use critical airway- management six to eight times a- month.-