Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harrison County Fire Rescue adds new life-saving equipment
Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
Harrison County Fire Rescue adds new life-saving equipment
Harrison County Fire Rescue adds new life-saving equipment
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The harrison county fire rescue- has received new- life saving equipment-- video - laryngoscopes.

These are safer- and faster than their manual- laryngoscopes.- you're currently watching video- of the- paramedics of harrison county - fire rescue training with - their new equipment.- this equipment is ideal for - managing critical patients- with airway issues.

- with the camera it's easier for- paramedics to put a tube into - someone who is not breathing ai- in their lungs.

- this camera also helps speed up- the process.- paramedics are typically- administering these in very - stressful situations, like on - the side of the road or by a- river.- - - - it really saves seconds, and sometimes even minutes in these critical events, providing life- saving measures to our citizens ...- to use critical airway- management six to eight times a- month.-




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WXXV25

WXXV 25 Harrison County Fire Rescue, CRTC and AMR responded to a car that left the road and rolled over on Hwy 49 near East… https://t.co/Qvzxtrx1jf 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

roll over [Video]

roll over

Harrison County Fire Rescue, CRTC and AMR responded to a car that left the road and rolled over on Hwy 49 near East Adams Rd. in Harrison County this morning. Rescue 5 flew one person to the hospital...

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
SEE IT: Police Officer Rescues Horse From Burning Barn [Video]

SEE IT: Police Officer Rescues Horse From Burning Barn

New body cam footage shows the incredible rescue in Bucks County, PA.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:56Published
Boynton Beach firefighter fighting for his life after horrific accident [Video]

Boynton Beach firefighter fighting for his life after horrific accident

The fire and rescue community in Palm Beach county have come together to help one of their own. A Boynton Beach firefighter and his family were in a horrific accident in the Florida Keys Tuesday.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:51Published