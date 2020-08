Family of Missouri woman killed in Oklahoma disappointed with charge against alleged killer Video Credit: KFOR - Duration: 02:04s - Published 1 minute ago Family of Missouri woman killed in Oklahoma disappointed with charge against alleged killer The family of a young Missouri woman who was murdered in Oklahoma City back in December is disappointed after the charge filed against her alleged killer was recently lowered. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Family's Pastor Speaks After Alleged Killer Of Teacher Teacher Is Arrested



A man has been charged with homicide in the death of a Derry Township woman who was shot while she was sleeping in her home. Tonight, the family's pastor speaks out. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:48 Published 2 weeks ago Police looking for suspect in murder of pregnant woman



A family is demanding justice after a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed and her alleged killer may turn himself in. Credit: WREG Duration: 01:53 Published on June 19, 2020