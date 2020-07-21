Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook launches TikTok rival inside Instagram
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Facebook launches TikTok rival inside Instagram

Facebook launches TikTok rival inside Instagram

Facebook rolled out a new short-form video service called Reels within its popular Instagram app in an apparent attempt to steal some of rival TikTok's teen users.

Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Facebook launches Instagram Reels to lure TikTok users

 New Instagram option will let users record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with audio and visual effects.
CBS News
New statue becomes only third in UK depicting black woman [Video]

New statue becomes only third in UK depicting black woman

A new statue unveiled in East London is only the third in UK depicting a black woman. The nine-foot bronze sculpture named 'Reaching Out' was designed by artist Thomas J Price, who said it represents the imbalance in society. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:39Published
Raab announces £5m support package for Lebanon [Video]

Raab announces £5m support package for Lebanon

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has announced a support package for Lebanon including medical and humanitarian aid worth £5 million. UK search and rescue experts and use of a Royal Navy vessel in the area will also be made available to the country as they reel from the explosion that rocked the port area of Beirut on Tuesday. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:15Published

TikTok TikTok Video-sharing application

Facebook launches TikTok rival Reels for Instagram

 The app works almost identically to TikTok and comes as the Trump administration moves to ban TikTok in the U.S.
USATODAY.com

Instagram prepares to launch TikTok rival Reels in Ireland

 Instagram is expanding its TikTok copycat to new countries, with the Republic set to get access to the video sharing feature. Instagram Reels, which was launched..
WorldNews

Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

Instagram disables related hashtags feature after bug that appeared to favor Trump

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Instagram has disabled its “related hashtags” feature after a bug restricted the feature for select..
The Verge

Samsung and Microsoft will let you run Galaxy Note 20 apps on your Windows 10 PC

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Samsung and Microsoft announced at last year’s Galaxy Unpacked that they would be forming a closer..
The Verge

Lisa Bernhard American journalist

U.S. teachers protest school reopenings [Video]

U.S. teachers protest school reopenings

[NFA] Teachers from dozens of school districts nationwide protested plans by some governors to resume in-class instruction, saying it threatens the safety of students, their families and educators. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:45Published
Trump labels Birx 'pathetic' in tweet [Video]

Trump labels Birx 'pathetic' in tweet

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump took a public swipe at White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx a day after she said infections from the virus were "extraordinarily widespread" in the U.S. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:17Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Facebook launches TikTok rival Reels for Instagram

The app works almost identically to TikTok and comes as the Trump administration moves to ban TikTok...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Newsmax


Facebook's TikTok clone, Instagram Reels, launches today in the US as TikTok's future hangs in the balance (FB)

Facebook's TikTok clone, Instagram Reels, launches today in the US as TikTok's future hangs in the balance (FB) · Instagram Reels, Facebook's TikTok rival, is launching in the US Wednesday. It provides users with...
Business Insider - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Facebook Launches Reels—a Similar Product to TikTok—in the U.S. [Video]

Facebook Launches Reels—a Similar Product to TikTok—in the U.S.

Facebook has been accused of copying features from rival companies, including TikTok and Snapchat.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:55Published
Bulldog Makes Silly Faces While Chewing on Toy [Video]

Bulldog Makes Silly Faces While Chewing on Toy

Occurred on May 31, 2020 / Adelaide, South Australia Info from Licensor: "1) I love food more than anything in this world, that includes humans, unless it’s humans with food. 2) I can fart, snort and..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:32Published
Instagram Is Launching a TikTok Rival Next Month [Video]

Instagram Is Launching a TikTok Rival Next Month

The social media app is looking to challenge the video-sharing platform with its own "Reels" feature.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published