Marcellus Wiley: Clippers will show up when they need to show up, bring on LeBron and the Lakers

Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho discuss the potential for the Clippers to rise to the playoffs or continue their careless behavior, per Acho, ultimately leading to their demise.

Wiley feels the Clippers will show up when they need to and you must have faith as Kawhi leads them to greatness.