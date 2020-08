7 First Alert Forecast 0805 5pm

FEELING A LITTLE BITLIKE FOOTBALLWEATHER TODAY..METEOROLOGISTAUTUMNLEWANDOWSKI ISHERE WITH YOURFORECAST...THURSDAY WILLOFFER UP MORESUNSHINE WITHDAYTIME HIGHS RISINGTO THE UPPER 70S.FRIDAY WILL REMAINMILD WITH SCATTEREDSHOWERS ARRIVINGTHROUGH THEAFTERNOON FOR THESOUTHERN TIER ANDPA.

THE HEAT WILLCONTINUE OVER THEWEEKEND WITHDAYTIME HIGHS IN THEMID 80S WITH SUN &CLOUDS.WEDNESDAYMORNING: 60AFTERNOON: 73SCATTERED SHOWERSMAINLY ACROSS S.TIERPARTLY CLOUDY AND"COOL" WITH LOWERHUMIDITYTHURSDAYMORNING: 57AFTERNOON: 77PLENTY OF SUNSHINEFRIDAYMORNING: 58AFTERNOON: 77MILD WITH SCATTEREDSHOWERSSATURDAYMORNING: 61AFTERNOON: 83SUN & CLOUDS.SUNDAYMORNING: 63AFTERNOON: 85SUN AND CLOUDS.