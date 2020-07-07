Global  
 

Mabrie Mortuary is home to a one-of-a-kind art collection
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary has helped grieving families since 1997.

The family-owned business in the Third Ward of Houston, Texas has adapted how they work with loved ones because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they haven’t changed how they comfort them.

Mabrie III opened his own mortuary and was inspired to comfort grieving families with something that would bring them joy.

Mabrie started collecting one-of-a-kind art from local Black artists.

Each piece is unique, and the mortuary is now home to dozens of breath-taking creations.

The family hopes the collection will not just bring peace to someone grieving a terrible loss.

They also hope it will inspire young boys and girls as they look at ...

