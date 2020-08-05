Fanfictionwritertvseries RESULTS: August 2020 primary election https://t.co/ATvvFyc8JI via @YouTube 10 minutes ago
BennyTillerman RT @RUWithSonali: August 5 headlines: #Lebanon reels from #massexplosion; Trump claims it was a "terrible attack;" #primary election result… 36 minutes ago
The Urbanist New ballots counts will drop in a few hours. Here’s where we’re at right now: https://t.co/P4Y55qsBNT 37 minutes ago
Babs4Liberty RT @UncoverDC: Five State Election Results for August 4 Primary https://t.co/F6s9jtWjAb via @tracybeanz @SharonGBlack @UncoverDC 41 minutes ago
HOMTV The numbers are finally in for the August 4th Primary Election. Unofficial final results were posted on the Ingham… https://t.co/RSuVta62Bf 49 minutes ago
City of St. Louis RT @stl_board: Here are the unofficial results from the August 4, 2020 Primary Election in STL City: https://t.co/0lxXYu0H8B https://t.co/x… 52 minutes ago
Rising Up With Sonali August 5 headlines: #Lebanon reels from #massexplosion; Trump claims it was a "terrible attack;" #primary election… https://t.co/RysjRzW4B4 57 minutes ago
Rob Olson Hillsdale primary results: Andrew Fink and Scott Hodshire see victories in August election https://t.co/gSwzCWrz9l via @HDaleCollegian 1 hour ago
Johnson County polling locations ready for votersThe Johnson County, Kansas Election Office said polling locations are ready for voters to cast their ballots.
Election workers face counting backlog as Michiganders return 1.6 million absentee ballotsElection workers face counting backlog as Michiganders return 1.6 million absentee ballots
Record number of mail-in ballotsJohnson County, Kansas, reports receiving a record number of mail-in ballots for the August primary.