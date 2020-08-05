'We feel dead inside': Beirut citizens express anger and rage after blast

Beirut citizens, still reeling from Tuesday's massive blast, have expressed their scepticism that a government investigation will come up with answers, fearing the truth will never be known.

Lebanese officials say the blast was caused by 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate stored at the port.

At least 135 people died and 5,000 were wounded in the blast.

Many are are still missing, One woman, who gave her name only as Marshall, said on Wednesday (August 5): "At this moment after everything we suffered, we feel helpless.

I just came here to try to help, to give blood, mop floors - anything, just not to feel useless.

"I don’t think anyone will help us.

It’s not about the people that died, we all feel - Lebanese people - dead inside.

"What do I think about the Government investigation?

They should do that, but I don’t think they will reach anything useful.

We will never know the truth." Jouri, also from Beirut, described her fear at the moment of the blast: "I live 15 minutes away from here.

I wasn’t with my family - I had to call them to check they were alive, it was traumatising, the lines weren’t working so it took time to check on my mother and father.

Everything’s happening in Lebanon, from corona to the economic crisis.

We need action.

People have lost their homes, their mothers, their family.

We’re here now to help my mother with her office.

"It breaks my heart - my university is just up there, we go out here, we have dinners here, birthdays here - there’s nothing left, we’re all going to leave, I want to leave."