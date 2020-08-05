Metro Nashville Schools first day of Virtual learning p1
Some MNPS parents had issues with staying connected on the first day of virtual learning.
Sonya Thomas and John Little of Nashville PROPEL join Ben Hall to discuss their experience as MNPS parents and why they remain hopeful.
Gene Bryant The first day of classes for students in Metro Nashville Public Schools got off to a shaky start. Families say they… https://t.co/yaiT0OSsNq 2 days ago
Laura Faith Kebede RT @memangrum: The first day of school for Metro Nashville Public Schools — the second largest school district in Tennessee — is off to a r… 2 days ago
NewsChannel 5 RT @mhaider_NC5: Metro #Nashville Public Schools reported network issues as students began their first day of remote learning on Tuesday. D… 3 days ago
Mo Haider Metro #Nashville Public Schools reported network issues as students began their first day of remote learning on Tue… https://t.co/bR0Coc41Q2 3 days ago
Kaialis J. Bennings I hope that everybody at Metro Nashville Public Schools had a great first day back to school today guys now. #MNPSBacktoSchool 🚃😍👍❤️ 3 days ago
Jason Powell A story that includes a profile of my family’s first virtual 2020-21 school day journey led by my amazing wife … https://t.co/BxXR140heF 3 days ago
Austin RT @memangrum: Updated story from The @Tennessean on the first day of school here in Nashville with a video update from @MetroSchools Direc… 3 days ago
Meghan Mangrum Updated story from The @Tennessean on the first day of school here in Nashville with a video update from… https://t.co/fSPMJMhCZI 3 days ago
