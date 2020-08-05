Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pop-up art show in Rome

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Pop-up art show in Rome

Pop-up art show in Rome

A pop-up art gallery features 75 pieces of artwork on Dominick Street next to Coppercino's.

Art association....is still closed because of coronavirus concerns.

Now, it's popped up in a new location.

There is a pop up art gallery on west dominick street, in rome... next to coppercinos.

The space was available.... and perfect for social distancing... so the group of community artists moved in.

There are 75 pieces on display.

Oil, water color, acryllic....and more.

Adam prescott chrisman president, rome art association 1:11:30 it's quality artworkr local tists.

A lot them arehobbyistsr heart into something, creatively, you can really create beautiful things 1:11:43 there is an opening reception tomorow night.

The public can view the art fridays and saturdays from noon to three.

And on sundays four to seven.

Masks are required.

Coming up --




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rizzoli_RoMe

Rizzoli @onyemaluechi If them dey show am, change channel na, if not you'll keep being pained o, cuz he will be there till… https://t.co/eCOwqLWWa7 10 minutes ago

KevinWolfiee

Kevin Worrall @clearwa51830290 @Sheltieman3 @thetattedceo The "word" the Greek word means Logos. It doesnt say a person. God knew… https://t.co/w2Yc8NnB00 11 minutes ago

BDBBD60bYOzv6fj

ブッダ郎(ぶ太郎) RT @gucci: From the new #GucciDécor collection: porcelain pieces manufactured by #RichardGinori embellished with © Disney's Mickey Mouse, a… 14 minutes ago

WAyebazibwe

Walter Ayebazibwe @Ugawoman02 this level of maturity requires applause. What happens in rome stays in rome! These things of putting u… https://t.co/ltjtCiPqSU 22 minutes ago

HenrySolstice

Henry Solstice Have you heard ‘Pup Calls Jim Rome Show ; rehearsal skit’ by Pup A.K.A Mr All In on #SoundCloud? #np https://t.co/LKrVnRzOu7 1 hour ago

particularkev

Kevin Matthews On page 63 of 366 of Rome, by Greg Woolf https://t.co/0amjEKFYgp 2 hours ago

Its_all_a_show

Wavemaster RT @Hastivarman: This is what happened in Rome as well BTW, not just in India. The Sea-borne Economy that depended on Roman Bureaucrats, R… 2 hours ago

Its_all_a_show

Wavemaster RT @Hastivarman: So what happens is that the majority cultures outsource such DDD tasks to outgroups. And as things turn out, such outgroup… 2 hours ago