Pop-up art show in Rome

A pop-up art gallery features 75 pieces of artwork on Dominick Street next to Coppercino's.

Art association....is still closed because of coronavirus concerns.

Now, it's popped up in a new location.

There is a pop up art gallery on west dominick street, in rome... next to coppercinos.

The space was available.... and perfect for social distancing... so the group of community artists moved in.

There are 75 pieces on display.

Oil, water color, acryllic....and more.

Adam prescott chrisman president, rome art association 1:11:30 it's quality artworkr local tists.

A lot them arehobbyistsr heart into something, creatively, you can really create beautiful things 1:11:43 there is an opening reception tomorow night.

The public can view the art fridays and saturdays from noon to three.

And on sundays four to seven.

Masks are required.

