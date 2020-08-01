Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

rescued dog adopted

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
rescued dog adopted
Alex story at 5p
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

C1 3 also can have many rewards...like welcoming a new member into your family.

Abc 36's alex king tells us of one such story ... honey's journey.

But first we do want to warn you... this is not easy to see.

"she looked so pitiful."

Berea resident christy smith saw this picture on facebook in july.

Of the sweet dog who she now calls honey.

"her skin was swollen, a lot of her hair was missing, she was elderly and i think this was one of the days where the heat index was like one hundred and five and so i told my girls come on we're going to find this little dog."

And they did just that.

Smith and her family took 10-year-old honey in and gave her a home filled with love .

For as long as she has left.

But.

It has not been an easy journey for them and it is far from over.

"she had fleas, you could see, i have never seen such big fleas on a dog in my life.

They were jumping all over her.

She had a severe staph infection, she was low blood, she was anemic, and i don't think that she would have made it in the heat with that infection."

Smith says she created a facebook page called.

Honey's journey and the support their family has received is overwhelming.

She says tons of packages with supplies have been showing up at their door and now there is a fund set up with the silvercreek animal hospital to help pay for honey's medical bills.

Smith says once honey is healthy enough.

They will take the rest of the money and donate to help other animals in need.

"she's came so far.

If you would see her now you would not think it's the same dog."

Alex king, abc 36 news.

A




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

A dog's not just for a pandemic, it's for life

A dog's not just for a pandemic, it's for life 'If I could just pick up some cough medicine for the dog, I'll be on my way," I smiled at the vet...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Woman in BMW runs over four, blames her dog for accident in Delhi

A boutique owner ran over four people in Delhi's Amar colony area causing injuries but when...
Mid-Day - Published

What every dog owner should know about biodegradable poop bags

You see this face? Plump Pierogi. Image: Haley Henschel / Mashable That's the face of the...
Mashable - Published


Tweets about this

isacchili

🌶 ili isa 🌶 RT @FarahMohan: Please help me RT this guys. I'm helping the cat rescuer that I adopted Saxi from. These babies need a new home. They were… 2 minutes ago

CherieIB

Cherie Barnes RT @gandolf_s: This precious baby has a new BFF- Freddie from the rat hole who was found after his sibling Noodles was rescued and adopted.… 6 minutes ago

WaaDooWho

Waa Doo RT @DLM_NewYork: SAFE ADOPTED: SKY, RUSTY, APPA, RESCUED: APPLE RESCUED: MOREY by BY RESCUE DOGS RESCUE SOLDIERS SANCTUARY (TY!!!) donat… 46 minutes ago

lynda1225

Lynda🐶🐾🌼🧘‍♀️ @kellywellread Wiley, adopted last year, is now 12. His owner died and we rescued him. https://t.co/gTerfFPuNw 1 hour ago

KIVUNature

Alan Emery RT @edwereddie: I Adopted Two Lynxes From A Fur Farm, Now I Live With 2 Big 'Cats,' 8 Dogs, And 3 Horses https://t.co/EXQQqSzqGy via @bored… 2 hours ago

sawitcumin

Brian in Houston @nutm3ggers He looks like one that I rescued long time ago. Was about that age, totally soaked in a downpour outsid… https://t.co/gfhJ2TVmhr 2 hours ago

latour2323

Mike L @TB_Times Rescued one cat from a mall parking lot 14yrs ago and adopted one from an animal shelter a couple months… https://t.co/YRUSvWcHaP 3 hours ago

CRTM63

Yankee @catturd2 Adopted a dog from a prison, a program, Magic City K9, that trains prisoners to train rescued dogs. Tri… https://t.co/3seMipLh5r 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

How we're using dogs to sniff out malaria | James Logan [Video]

How we're using dogs to sniff out malaria | James Logan

What if we could diagnose some of the world's deadliest diseases by the smells our bodies give off? In a fascinating talk and live demo, biologist James Logan introduces Freya, a malaria-sniffing dog,..

Credit: TED     Duration: 17:40Published
This dog’s adorable crooked smile makes him imperfect in the most perfect way [Video]

This dog’s adorable crooked smile makes him imperfect in the most perfect way

This dog may make you rethink what a “perfect smile” is.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 01:25Published
Arizona dog sees rain for first time and goes nuts [Video]

Arizona dog sees rain for first time and goes nuts

Just an amusing clip of a dog called Freddy from Arizona going nuts after seeing rain for the first time on Thursday (August 13th). The clip, which was filmed in Suprise, shows Freddy charging..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:41Published