rescued dog adopted

C1 3 also can have many rewards...like welcoming a new member into your family.

Abc 36's alex king tells us of one such story ... honey's journey.

But first we do want to warn you... this is not easy to see.

"she looked so pitiful."

Berea resident christy smith saw this picture on facebook in july.

Of the sweet dog who she now calls honey.

"her skin was swollen, a lot of her hair was missing, she was elderly and i think this was one of the days where the heat index was like one hundred and five and so i told my girls come on we're going to find this little dog."

And they did just that.

Smith and her family took 10-year-old honey in and gave her a home filled with love .

For as long as she has left.

But.

It has not been an easy journey for them and it is far from over.

"she had fleas, you could see, i have never seen such big fleas on a dog in my life.

They were jumping all over her.

She had a severe staph infection, she was low blood, she was anemic, and i don't think that she would have made it in the heat with that infection."

Smith says she created a facebook page called.

Honey's journey and the support their family has received is overwhelming.

She says tons of packages with supplies have been showing up at their door and now there is a fund set up with the silvercreek animal hospital to help pay for honey's medical bills.

Smith says once honey is healthy enough.

They will take the rest of the money and donate to help other animals in need.

"she's came so far.

If you would see her now you would not think it's the same dog."

Alex king, abc 36 news.

