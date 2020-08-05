Global  
 

Foster & Kinship
Kentucky says many children in foster and kinship care are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fs img txt bullets:no foster and kinship care during covid-19 source: kentucky youth advocates &amp;lt;none&amp;gt; - ... according to the survey of foster children... foster parents.... kinship caregivers and social workers... by kentucky youth advocates... the concerns included.... difficulty with nontraditional instruction... lack of access to mental health services.... difficulty navigating vistation and court proceedings... and trying to meet basic needs.

More than 200 people participated in a forum on tuesday to discuss the findings... including lieutenant governor jacqueline coleman.

