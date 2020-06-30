Rackspace Returns to Public Market Raising $704 Million
Rackspace is returning to the public market as its IPO raised $704 million.
Kevin Jones, Rackspace CEO, talks company transformation and new partnerships with former competitors.
'I stand by my country': TikTok star supports Centre's decision to ban 59 Chinese appsGovernment of India banned 59 apps on June 29 which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order. TikTok star Muskan Sharma, who had..