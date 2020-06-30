Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rackspace Returns to Public Market Raising $704 Million
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Rackspace Returns to Public Market Raising $704 Million

Rackspace Returns to Public Market Raising $704 Million

Rackspace is returning to the public market as its IPO raised $704 million.

Kevin Jones, Rackspace CEO, talks company transformation and new partnerships with former competitors.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Rackspace issues IPO details on shares to be sold

Rackspace Technology Inc. intends to issue 33.5 million shares of stock in its pending initial public...
bizjournals - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'I stand by my country': TikTok star supports Centre's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps [Video]

'I stand by my country': TikTok star supports Centre's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps

Government of India banned 59 apps on June 29 which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order. TikTok star Muskan Sharma, who had..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published