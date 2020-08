Legendary NYC Columnist Pete Hamill Dies At Age 85 CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:47s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:47s - Published Legendary NYC Columnist Pete Hamill Dies At Age 85 A giant in the newspaper world passed away Wednesday. Pete Hamill died at the age of 85. He was known as a columnist who covered life in New York City; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports. 0

Hamill was a self-taught, street-wise newspaper columnist whose love affair with New York inspired a colorful and uniquely influential journalistic career and produced several books of fiction and.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:27 Published 5 hours ago