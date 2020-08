News 5's 'Safely Back to School' half-hour special Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 19:21s - Published 4 minutes ago News 5's 'Safely Back to School' half-hour special On Wednesday, August 5 at 5:30 p.m. News 5 aired “Safely Back to School,” a half-hour special showing how Ohio schools plan to rebound this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic. 0

