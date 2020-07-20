Artist Help

Here always a way to make some extra cash, but covid-19 has put a stop to all that.

For many local artists, the summer months offer a second stream of income.

Whether is festivals, fairs, or summer concerts, there always a way to make some extra cash.

But covid-19 has put a stop to all that.

Our cash matlock joins us live from downtown columbus with more on what local artists are doing to get by.

Aundrea, with no festivals and no weekend pop-up shops, it's safe to say local artists are struggling.

Many of them are reaching out to local art councils and committees, like the one behind me, for help.

Jimmy criddle is the senior pastor at first united methodist church in columbus.

When he's not at the church... he's working on his art.

Criddle says he's been selling his work since 2012... and had plans to attend three different art festivals this summer.

"one in oxford, the double decker festival, another on in nashville, the centennial art festival and the kentuck art festival, and all of those were canceled because of the pandemic."

According to criddle, the last few months haven't been easy.

"without festivals, you have no way to share your art with the public, and right now those things aren't happening, so there is no doubt a lot of artist that have been struggling."

Criddle is one of many area artists who have turned to the columbus arts council for help.

"we are getting a lot of calls from our artists.

They are really upset because their summer income is based on festivals."

It's not so much the gallery that everyone wants to be in... it's the council's store.

"we provide over 40 artists with ability to show their art and to sell their art here."

But getting people in the door isn't easy.

"with no one coming up, or less people coming in because they're afraid to be here, we are taking that to them.

So, we've worked really hard in our grant process to do some video production."

"we are looking at all avenues going virtual.

We have to."

Criddle says now is the time to go out and support your local artists.

"get on facebook pages, look at what your local artist are doing, and if you can, support them.

Buy a piece.

Gift a piece to someone.

It makes a tremendous difference."

Tag members of the arts council say operating a facility of this magnitude takes money.

For more information on store hours or how to donate, visit our website, wcbi dot com.

