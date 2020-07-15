Global  
 

Biloxi police arrest two in connection to shooting
Video Credit: WXXV
Biloxi police have made two arrests in connection to a shooting that occurred in late July.

- biloxi police have made two - arrests in connection to a- shooting that occured in late - july.

- 21-year old coderian cain of- mccomb is charged with- manslaughter, aggravated- assault, and possession of a- firearm by a felon, and 24- yea- old corey cowart jr of- biloxi is charged with accessor- to aggravated assault.- around 7:50 pm on july 24th,- police responded to a - shooting at the elmwood - apartments on lawrence drive.

- upon arrival, authorities - discovered two male victims - suffering from gunshot wounds.- one victim was pronounced dead- at the hospital while - the other was treated for non - life-threatening injuries and - later released.

- cowart and cain were arrested i- pike county and transported to- biloxi to be charged in the - incident.

- cain's bond is set at 550-- thousand dollars while- cowart's is posted at 250--




