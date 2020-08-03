Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SWAT team helps FBI serve search warrant at YouTuber’s Jake Paul’s Calabasas mansion
Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 01:49s - Published
SWAT team helps FBI serve search warrant at YouTuber’s Jake Paul’s Calabasas mansion

SWAT team helps FBI serve search warrant at YouTuber’s Jake Paul’s Calabasas mansion

A SWAT team was on hand Wednesday as FBI served a search warrant at the Calabasas mansion of controversial YouTube influencer Jake Paul.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

FBI raids California home of YouTube star Jake Paul

LOS ANGELES (AP) — FBI agents including a SWAT team served a search warrant at the home of YouTube...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •CTV News


F.B.I. Searches Jake Paul’s California Home

A SWAT team was used to enter the YouTube star’s mansion in Calabasas, northwest of Los Angeles, on...
NYTimes.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Jake Paul's Calabasas Home Searched by FBI Agents | THR News [Video]

Jake Paul's Calabasas Home Searched by FBI Agents | THR News

The YouTube personality made headlines recently for throwing a huge party at his home during the novel coronavirus pandemic without any safety measures in place.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:06Published
FBI Raids Calabasas Home Of YouTube Star Jake Paul [Video]

FBI Raids Calabasas Home Of YouTube Star Jake Paul

FBI agents Wednesday morning served a search warrant on the Calabasas home of social media star Jake Paul.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:45Published
YouTube star Jake Paul refuses to give up partying amid covid-19 crisis [Video]

YouTube star Jake Paul refuses to give up partying amid covid-19 crisis

Jake Paul has vowed to continue partying despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published