Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Another angle of shocking explosion in Beirut's port that killed at least 100
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Another angle of shocking explosion in Beirut's port that killed at least 100

Another angle of shocking explosion in Beirut's port that killed at least 100

Another angle has emerged of the shocking blast off the port of Beirut, Lebanon on August 4 that killed at least 100 and has left thousands injured and a city devastated.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Lebanon driver tours destroyed city following massive explosion at Beirut port [Video]

Lebanon driver tours destroyed city following massive explosion at Beirut port

This is the aftermath of a shocking explosion that rocked Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday (August 4) at approximately 6 pm local time, as local officials expect upwards of hundreds of casualties. Local..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:04Published
Shocking explosion in Beirut's port as hundreds feared dead [Video]

Shocking explosion in Beirut's port as hundreds feared dead

This is the shocking explosion that rocked Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday (August 4) at approximately 6 pm local time, as local officials expect upwards of hundreds of casualties. Early reports have..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:42Published