Tattoo Parlors, Tanning Salons Reopen In Montgomery County Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

'First Son' Barron Trump Won't Be Returning To School This Fall--In Person, Anyway



The school attended by President Donald Trump and Melania Trump's youngest son, Barron, has ended on-campus learning. The news comes as the president demands a return to in-person classes around the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:45 Published 4 days ago

Phase 3 Begins In NYC; Salons, Dog Parks, Basketball Courts Among Those To Reopen, Indoor Dining Not Allowed



Nail salons and other personal care services, including spas, tanning salons and tattoo parlors are back in business in New York City as Phase 3 started Monday. CBS2's Christina Fan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:34 Published on July 6, 2020