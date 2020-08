What do teachers think about their districts’ back-to-school plans? Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 01:38s - Published 1 day ago What do teachers think about their districts’ back-to-school plans? News 5 reporter Taneisha Cordell spoke to teachers from Parma and Shaker Heights to learn how they feel about their districts’ current plans for the fall semester, from the challenges of virtual learning to the concerns about bringing students and staff back into a classroom. 0

