Melrose police officers help save boy who impaled leg on fence
Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Melrose police officers help save boy who impaled leg on fence

Melrose police officers help save boy who impaled leg on fence

The two officers are being hailed as heroes, as they were able to stop some severe bleeding.

RHONDELLA?RHONDELLA: IT WAS 9:30 P.M.IT WAS DARK WHEN A BOY JUMPED AFENCE TO HELP A WOMAN WHO FELL.THE POLICE DEPARTMENT’S TACTICALMEDICAL SPECIALIST.




