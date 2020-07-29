Rural Hospitals Prepare For Possible Coronavirus Outbreak

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads from big cities to rural areas, will hospitals in these communities be ready for a surge?



Related videos from verified sources Reporter Update: How Rural Hospitals Are Dealing With Coronavirus



As the virus spreads from metropolitan to rural areas, are rural hospitals ready? KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:25 Published 4 hours ago New Jersey Hospitals Preparing For Possible Resurgence In COVID-19 Cases



While coronavirus hospitalizations in New York are down, New Jersey is seeing a spike in cases and their hospitals are preparing; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:41 Published 6 days ago Spain COVID-19 surge sparks fears of a second wave



Fears are growing over a possible return to a heavy lockdown across Spain if the nation cannot bring its latest coronavirus infections under control. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:22 Published 1 week ago