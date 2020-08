Medicaid expansion supporters celebrate passage, plan next steps

They are thrilled that voters on Tuesday passed a constitutional amendment to expand Medicaid and they are preparing for next steps.

FIRST TONIGHT AT SIX --MEDICAID EXPANSIONAPPROVED IN MISSOURI.WITH MORE THAN ONEPOINT 2 MILLION VOTESCAST -- THE EXPANSIONWAS APPROVED BY 53PERCENT.AND NOW WE'RE TAKING ACLOSER LOOK AT WHATIMPLEMENTING THOSESERVICES COULD LOOKLIKE.41 ACTION NEWS ANCHORCYNTHIA NEWSOME HASCOVERED THIS FIGHT FORSEVERAL YEARS.TONIGHT SHE SHARES THEREACTION FROM THOSEWHO FOUGHT FOR THISVICTORY.THE VOTE TUESDAY,APPROVING MEDICIDEXPANSION IN MISSOURI ISTHE END OF A YEAR'SLONG HARD-FOUGHTBATTLE....DR. VERNON HOWARD,PRESIDENT OF KANSASCITY'S SOUTHERNCHRISTIAN LEADERSHIPCONFRENCE.IS ONE OFTHOUSANDS OF PEOPLEWHO PROTESTED IN 2014TO GET HEALTHCARE FORTHE WORKING-POOR

IS ONE OFTHOUSANDS OF PEOPLEWHO PROTESTED IN 2014TO GET HEALTHCARE FORTHE WORKING-POORDr. Vernon Howard, PresidentSCLC-KC, Sr. Pastor: The St.MarkChurch"oh absolutely it's worth it.there's no doubt about it.IN 2014, DR HOWARD WASARRESTED AT THE STATECAPITOL IN JEFFERSONCITYFOR REFUSING TO LEAVEDURING A PEACEFULPROTEST.

THE GROUP OF23 ARRESTED..

BECAMEKNOWN AS THE MEDICAID23.IT TOOK SIX YEARS -- BUTHE TOLD ME TODAY'SVICTORY IS STILL SWEETBECAUSE NOW MEDICALCARE IS ON IT'S WAY FORCHILDREN VETERANS,MOMS AND DADS.That's how we fight crime,that's how we fight violencethat's how we fight homicidesby insisting that our basistructures provide basic needsfor people in fairness.KANSAS CITY CARE CLINILEADERS SAID MEDICAIDEXPANSION IN MISSOURIWILL BRING FINANCIALSTABILITY TO HIS CLINICAND OTHERS LIKE ITBECAUSE MORE OF THEIRCLIENTS WILL BE ELIGIBLEFOR MEDICAIDSo a core piece of our serviceis doing what we callnavigation, helping people findopportunities to find eithercoverage or some type ofcare.HE'S READY TO ADD STAFFTO HELP PEOPLEUNDERSTAND THEY AREELIGIBLE AND WHAT THEYNEED TO DO NEXT.Wil Franklin, CEO, Kansas CityCareClinicWe want to make sure thatpeople understand that it isn'tjust applying effectively butit's also re-enrolling andcompleting that paperwork.MAKING SURE THAT THEPROMISE OF MEDICAIDCOVERAGE..BECOMESREALITYCYNTHIA NEWSOME, 41ACTION NEW