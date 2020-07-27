Historic Newcastle Barn, Site Of Many Weddings And Community Gatherings, Destroyed In Fire Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 01:51s - Published 8 minutes ago Historic Newcastle Barn, Site Of Many Weddings And Community Gatherings, Destroyed In Fire A fourth-generation farming family is trying to figure out how to move forward after a century of Placer County history went up in flames Wednesday night. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources A Local Theater Helping Couples With Their Happily Ever After



Many couples have made the hard decision to postpone their nuptials due to the virus. All the work that went into the wedding had to be re-planned or canceled all together. But now, there is another.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 06:09 Published 1 week ago