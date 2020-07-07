Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Austin Elementary School Set To Reopen Next Week
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Austin Elementary School Set To Reopen Next Week

Austin Elementary School Set To Reopen Next Week

Marielle Mohs traveled south of the Twin Cities to see the safety changes, and to find out what's working -- and what's not (2:21).WCCO 4 News At 6 - August 5, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

What does remote learning look like for Arizona students? [Video]

What does remote learning look like for Arizona students?

Families in the Riverside Elementary and Higley districts started remote learning Monday and more than two dozen other districts will follow suit in the next week.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:07Published
SHAMELESS Actor Jeremy Allen White; Tesla To Build Austin Gigafactory | Digital Trends Live 7.23.20 [Video]

SHAMELESS Actor Jeremy Allen White; Tesla To Build Austin Gigafactory | Digital Trends Live 7.23.20

On Digital Trends Live today: we're joined by SHAMELESS actor Jeremy Allen White discussing his indie thriller THE RENTAL; Editor Rick Marshall joins for Reel News, breaking down what's happening in..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
Lancaster Youth Bureau gives children a taste of what school may look like in the fall [Video]

Lancaster Youth Bureau gives children a taste of what school may look like in the fall

A five-week math and reading reinforcement program for elementary school children is set to begin next week. It's also a taste of how schools may operate if they reopen their doors to in-person..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:39Published