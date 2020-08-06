About Face Trailer

About Face - Official Trailer - Quibi - Plot synopsis: Meet the moguls making the modern beauty industry.

From Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, About Face reveals the road to global success for these beauty entrepreneurs.

Only on Quibi August 10.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gets up-close-and-personal with beauty icons and moguls.

Each episode of About Face highlights a different trailblazer from the beauty world, giving viewers a behind the scenes look into how empires were created by Emily Weiss, Huda Kattan, Jen Atkin, Kylie Jenner, PONY Syndrome and Sir John.

This is beauty from the inside, out.

Host and Executive Producer: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Executive producers: Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Dan Volpe, Mark Landsman, Kim Ray and Lily Berg Produced by: Alfred Street Industries